2020 NHL Draft Black Book

2020 NHL Draft Black Book (PDF Instant Download)

The 2020 Black Book (digital pdf instant download) is 763 pages and over 533,000 words! (Print edition on amazon is 590 pages)

Once again this year our player profiles have draft grades and player ratings. We have ratings for Hockey Sense, Compete, Skill and Skating & a Miscellaneous category which encompasses physical attributes. The ratings are included for all our 2020 player profiles. We also include the players draft grade and of course, the players ranking.

The 2020 NHL Draft Black Book feature profiles for over 320 prospects eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, plus over 100 profiles for the 2021 NHL Draft and over 50 profiles for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Our NHL Draft Black Book also contains hundreds of pages of game reports from our scouts which are not included in the 2020 NHL Draft Guide.

Our rankings are similar to an NHL team style list. That ranking is for prospects eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. We also include a Top 32 for the 2021 NHL Draft.

  • 2020 NHL Draft: Over 320 player profiles with player ratings and draft grades
  • 2021 NHL Draft: Over 100 player profiles
  • 2022 NHL Draft: Over 50 player profiles
  • Our NHL team style draft list ranking for the 2020 NHL Draft
  • Our early Top 32 prospects ranking for the 2021 NHL Draft
  • Hundreds of pages of Game Reports

 

SKU: BLACKBOOK20D Category: Tags: , , ,

 

